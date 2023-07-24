MG Motor India looks to raise its women workforce to 50%

Rajeev Chaba, CEO of MG Motor India, acknowledges that incorporating women into the traditionally male-dominated automotive industry was not without difficulties. Nevertheless, the company has made significant strides in its journey towards gender parity.

Share Market Live NSE

In a bid to promote gender equality and foster an inclusive work environment, MG Motor India, under the leadership of Rajeev Chaba, has set an ambitious goal of achieving a 50 percent representation of women in its workforce.

Despite the challenges faced during the initial stages of this initiative, the automobile manufacturer remains committed to creating a more diverse and balanced workplace.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Chaba, CEO of MG Motor India, acknowledged that incorporating women into the traditionally male-dominated automotive industry was not without difficulties. Nevertheless, the company has made significant strides in its journey toward gender parity.

The company began its mission at a General Motors factory from scratch, setting an initial target of achieving 30 percent representation of women employees. Upon commencing the hiring process, MG Motor India witnessed the positive impact that women brought to the workplace, which further fueled their commitment to this cause.

"So we started and luckily we were starting from scratch, there was a brownfield, and we took over a GM plant where there were zero female employees in the plant. However, we were determined to break barriers and push for diversity in our workforce. And we said, well, let's start with 30 percent. "

"Now we are saying 50 percent. We say nature is 50 to 50. So we should be 50 percent females, 50 percent male."

Recognising the importance of open dialogue and communication in fostering a gender-inclusive culture, Chaba emphasised the need for both flexibility and support for working parents.

"It is crucial to provide flexibility to both mothers and fathers, enabling them to work from home when needed. By doing so, we empower our employees to balance their professional and personal lives effectively," Chaba commented.

Moreover, Chaba underscored the significance of educating and sensitising the workforce, especially male employees, on collaborating with women.

"It's essential for everyone, especially men, to understand the dynamics of working with women and to build a respectful and harmonious environment," Chaba stated. "We believe these aspects should be taught at the college level, laying the foundation for a more equitable society."

To facilitate the re-entry of women into the workforce after extended career breaks, MG Motor India offers a comprehensive one-year training program. This initiative aims to bridge the gap and empower women who aspire to restart their professional journeys.

Furthermore, the company provides dedicated support and assistance to homemakers who have not previously worked outside the home, encouraging them to join the company's workforce.

Watch the video for the full interview