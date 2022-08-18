    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Metropolis Healthcare CEO Vijender Singh resigns
    Shares of diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd ended at Rs 1,455.60, down by Rs 0.45, or 0.031 percent on the BSE.

    Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd on August 18 said its CEO Vijender Singh has resigned and his last working day was August 17, 2022.
    Singh's last working day with the company was supposed to be till the closure of business hours on Wednesday (November 30, 2022), the firm said in an exchange filing.
    However, "Pursuant to the request received from Singh and also considering the completion of his handover/transition formalities, the company has agreed to release him from the position of CEO of the company & any other office or appointment held by him with effect from the closing of business hours of Wednesday (August 17, 2022) and to waive his balance notice period," Metropolis Healthcare said.
    Further, the company has appointed a Talent Search Agency and has begun the process of finding a suitable candidate for the position of CEO, it added.
    Prior to Metropolis Healthcare, Singh was the chief operating officer of Dr Lal’s Pathlabs.
    According to media reports, Singh has joined India-focused growth private equity firm Jashvik Capital as an operating partner.
