Metro Brands shares near 52-week high after 35% revenue growth in Q4

Metro Brands incurred higher expenses on advertisement and marketing in the second half of 2022-23 to support a higher number of store openings and drive overall sales.

Multi-brand footwear retail company Metro Brands Ltd. shares gained more than 5 percent on Wednesday after the company reported strong growth in revenue and store expansion in the March quarter.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company however reported a decline in its operating margins due to higher inventory costs and advertising and marketing expenses. The management stated that their focus would be on liquidating the current excess inventory in the ongoing fiscal.