Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the opening of its waitlist for Meta Verified in India. Meta Verified is the company's subscription plan for two of its most popular social media apps, Instagram and Facebook. The plan was first introduced in February 2022.

Subscribers to Meta Verified are entitled to a verified badge, which helps increase authenticity and security across the platform. The service also protects users' accounts from impersonation attempts and offers access to real customer support.

Furthermore, paying the monthly fees will increase a user's visibility, expanding their reach and resulting in their content appearing more frequently in people's feeds, search results, and comments.

The cost of subscribing to Meta Verified in India is Rs 1,099 per month if users subscribe through the web. However, subscribing via the Android and iOS apps will cost Rs 1,450 per month.

To subscribe to Meta Verified, users must join the waitlist and meet certain requirements. They must have prior experience using Facebook or Instagram, be at least 18 years of age, and provide a government-issued ID displaying their name and photo that matches the name and photo on their Facebook or Instagram account.

New users who sign up for Meta Verified will receive exclusive stickers and 100 free stars each month, the digital currency used on Meta.