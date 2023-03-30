Meta Verified waitlist open for subscription in India — Check pricing and more

Subscribers to Meta Verified are entitled to a verified badge, which helps increase authenticity and security across the platform. The service also protects users' accounts from impersonation attempts and offers access to real customer support.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the opening of its waitlist for Meta Verified in India. Meta Verified is the company's subscription plan for two of its most popular social media apps, Instagram and Facebook. The plan was first introduced in February 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies
Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff
Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September
Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Learn how to clear US, UK arrival immigration in 10 seconds from Jet's Sanjiv Kapoor
Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Subscribers to Meta Verified are entitled to a verified badge, which helps increase authenticity and security across the platform. The service also protects users' accounts from impersonation attempts and offers access to real customer support.
Furthermore, paying the monthly fees will increase a user's visibility, expanding their reach and resulting in their content appearing more frequently in people's feeds, search results, and comments.
The cost of subscribing to Meta Verified in India is Rs 1,099 per month if users subscribe through the web. However, subscribing via the Android and iOS apps will cost Rs 1,450 per month.
To subscribe to Meta Verified, users must join the waitlist and meet certain requirements. They must have prior experience using Facebook or Instagram, be at least 18 years of age, and provide a government-issued ID displaying their name and photo that matches the name and photo on their Facebook or Instagram account.
New users who sign up for Meta Verified will receive exclusive stickers and 100 free stars each month, the digital currency used on Meta.
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, had said earlier that Meta Verified was about increasing authenticity and security across the company's services. With the launch of the subscription plan, Meta is aiming to provide users with more control over their accounts and protect them from impersonation attempts.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!