Meta raises $10 billion in first-ever bond offering

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it had raised $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering, as it looks to fund share buybacks and investments to revamp its business.
    The offering would help Meta, the only one among big technology companies without debt on its books, to build a more traditional balance sheet and fund some expensive initiatives, such as its metaverse virtual reality.
    Other tech giants such as Apple Inc and Intel Corp also issued bonds recently, raising $5.5 billion and $6 billion, respectively. In late July, Meta posted a gloomy forecast and recorded its first-ever quarterly drop in revenue, with recession fears and competitive pressures weighing on its digital ads sales.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)

