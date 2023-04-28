Meta’s Megamorphosis: How a stock that fell 65% in 2022 recovered 150% in 6 months

After losing daily active users for the first time in the October-December period of 2021, Meta has steadily kept adding DAUs, despite concerns around the Metaverse and a slowing economy.

Shares of Meta Platforms closed at a 15-month high on Thursday. That is a 170 percent or over 2.5 times jump in just six months from its 52-week low of $88.09 on November 4 last year.

Back then, the sentiment around digital advertising-based stocks was at its worse. Clients cutting spending budgets hurt digital advertising the most. Companies like Meta and Google-parent Alphabet get most of their revenue via digital advertising.

The situation has not improved much in the first five months of the year either. Magna Global anticipates the total US ad spend to grow by 3.7 percent in 2023, which is lower than its September forecast of 4.8 percent growth.

Meta's troubles began in the October-December period of 2021, during which it reported a loss of a million Daily Active Users (DAUs) for the first time in its history. As a result, shares plunged over 25 percent for their biggest drop on record, wiping out over $200 billion in the company's market value in a single session.

The sentiment around the stock took a major beating and shares fell to a 52-week low of $88.09 in November. The stock ended 2022 with losses of nearly 65 percent and as the worst performer on the S&P 500.

Since hitting a 52-week low, share prices have reversed and reversed a great deal.

After Thursday's surge, Meta's shares have nearly doubled so far in 2023. Not only are they the best performing among the erstwhile FAANG names (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) in terms of year-to-date gains, but also in terms of rebounding from their respective 52-week lows.

Stock 52-Week Low Recovery From 52-Week Low 2022 Losses Year-To-Date Meta $88.09 170.81% -64.2% 98% Apple $124.17 35.62% -26.82% 29.6% Amazon $81.43 34.61% -49.6% 30.73% Netflix $162.71 100.26% -51% 10.5% Alphabet $83.34 29.49% -39% 20.7%

What Is Aiding The Recovery?

Advertising

Meta's overall sales grew 3 percent during the quarter - the first growth in four quarters.

Most of Meta's revenue comes from advertising. Alphabet's results just a day before did not inspire much confidence as YouTube's ad revenue, though above estimates, declined year-on-year.

However, Meta showed resilience on this front. Even as Q4 ad revenue was the highest in four quarters, but was lower year-on-year. For Q1, ad revenue stood at $28.1 billion, but more importantly, increased 4 percent year-on-year. Ad revenue also increased year-on-year, after a three-quarter drop.

User Addition

In a new milestone for the company in the March quarter, more than 3 billion people used one of Meta's product daily.

Stablising Cash Flow

After generating free cash flow of $9.6 billion on average in 2021, Meta could generate only $3.8 billion in free cash flow on average in 2022, including a historic low of only $173 million in the September quarter of 2022.

Since then, Free Cash Flow has been recovering, and it generated $6.9 billion in FCF in Q1 2023, which is also the highest in four quarters.

Meta is also using AI to increase Reels monetization, which is up 30 percent on Instagram and 40 percent on Facebook.

Cheaper Than Peers

Despite the surge seen so far in 2023, the valuation of Meta's shares is relatively cheaper compared to most of its peers in the sector.

Analysts Warming Up

Out of the 55 analysts who track Meta Platforms, nearly 72.7 percent or 40 analysts have a buy or overweight rating on the stock. 20 percent of those have a hold rating, while the remaining have a "sell" recommendation on the stock.

When Meta fell to a 52-week low last November, an analyst wrote this about the stock: Meta's most valuable asset is its massive and ever-growing user base, and it will be able to monetize the ongoing expansion of its family of apps and future product introductions." he wrote.

Another even went on to say he won't be surprised if the stock touches $300 soon!

Meta may not have the substantial revenue growth of the past to justify its current rally, but it does have growth. We live in times where no bad news is plenty of good news and hence, the first revenue growth in nearly a year was appreciated by investors.