Meta panel worried that social media giant lacks firepower to moderate non-English content

The Oversight Board, a semi-independent body established by Meta, has raised concerns about the social media giant's investments in moderating content in languages other than English on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

In its first annual report since being set up in 2018 as a body that keeps an independent check on Meta’s content moderation standards, the board has pointed out that fewer user appeals have come from the Global South, including India.

Between October 2020 and December 2021, the board received more than a million user appeals. The vast majority of appeals were to restore content on Facebook or Instagram concerning posts which supposedly violated Meta’s rules on bullying, hate speech, violence and incitement.

More than two-thirds of such user appeals came from the Global North, with 49 percent of total appeals coming from the US and Canada, and 20 percent from Europe. Only two percent of the total appeals came from Central and South Asia, which includes India — the world's largest user of Facebook and Instagram.

"If anything, we have reason to believe that users in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East experience more, not fewer, problems with Meta’s platforms than other parts of the world," the board said in the report.

"Our decisions so far, which covered posts from India and Ethiopia, have raised concerns about whether Meta has invested sufficient resources in moderating content in languages other than English," it added.

To tackle the problems, the Oversight Board claims to have made 86 recommendations to make Meta more transparent about its policies, which includes offering more details in non-English languages to users "who break its rules on hate speech".

"Meta also committed to translate its Community Standards into several languages spoken in India meaning that, once completed, more than 400 million more people will be able to read Facebook’s rules in their native language," the board said.

The report noted that the lower numbers of user appeals from outside Europe and the US & Canada could also indicate that many of those using Facebook and Instagram in the rest of the world are not aware they can appeal against Meta’s content moderation decisions to the board.

In 2021, the board claims to have issued decisions on 20 significant cases — including two from India — covering issues ranging from hate speech to COVID-19 misinformation.

"Of the 20 decisions the board made in 2021, a significant number required Meta to restore content we found to have been wrongly removed. Meta’s actions in these cases were found to be inconsistent with the company’s rules, values, and international human rights commitments," the report said.

