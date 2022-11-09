Meta layoffs begin today, Mark Zuckerberg confirms to employees

By Kanishka Sarkar

Meta Platforms Inc will start firing employees on Wednesday, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday and said that he was accountable for the company’s downturn, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and took responsibility for the company's missteps and said that his “overoptimism” about growth led to overstaffing, people familiar with the matter told WSJ.

Reports have earlier suggested that Facebook’s parent company Meta was planning “large-scale layoffs” which could be the largest reduction to date at a major technology firm in a year that has seen a tech-industry retrenchment.

In the latest meeting, Zuckerberg is said to have confirmed “broad cuts” and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs.

A general internal announcement of the layoff plan is expected later today.

The firm’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, said that the employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as a severance, the report said.

The impending mass layoff is the first broad head-count reduction to occur in the company’s 18-year history.

Meta layoffs come at a time when the company has pointed to deteriorating macroeconomic trends while the firm’s investors have also been concerned by its spending and threats to the core social-media business. Growth for that business in many markets has stalled amid stiff competition from TikTok, and Apple making it mandatory for its users to opt to track their devices has curtailed the ability of social media platforms to target.

The tech industry across the world, especially startups, has been facing a funding winter while recession fears loom, following which many have taken to firing employees to cut costs.

Last week, social media giant Twitter laid off nearly half of its 7,500-strong workforce after Elon Musk took over and decided to opt for the move to reduce expenses. Meanwhile, a global economic downturn, rising interest rates, and regulatory struggles have moved tech companies including Alphabet and Amazon to slow or stop hiring.