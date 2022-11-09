Cross
    Meta lays off more than 11,000 employees, extends hiring freeze

    Meta lays off more than 11,000 employees, extends hiring freeze

    Meta lays off more than 11,000 employees, extends hiring freeze
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    By Kanishka Sarkar

    Meta has decided to lay off 13 percent of its workforce i.e, more than 11,000 employees as Mark Zuckerberg-led firm looks to cut costs.

    Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it will let go of more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

    "I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 percent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees.
    He took accountability for the decisions and for how the firm got to this point.
