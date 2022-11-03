Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits with immediate effect

By Anand Singha

Meta Platforms on Thursday announced that Ajit Mohan, its India head, has resigned with immediate effect to pursue another opportunity.

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta, said on November 3.

"Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people," she added.

Ajit Mohan was appointed managing director of Meta India (formerly Facebook) in January 2019, taking over from the previous head, Umang Bedi, who quit in October 2017.

During his tenure, Mohan contributed to the company's app ecosystem — Facebook Instagram , and WhatsApp — and helped it gain more than 200 million users in India.

Moreover, under his leadership, the company has made a number of investments in India's internet ecosystem, including a $5.7-billion investment in Jio Platforms , Reliance Industries' digital business, and companies such as Meesho

"We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future," Mendelsohn said.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta), will lead the company on an interim basis.