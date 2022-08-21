    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homebusiness Newscompanies Newsmeta google amazon apple netflix officials to appear before panel aug 23 14547012.htm

    Big Tech officials to appear before Parliamentary panel on Tuesday

    In July, the panel had summoned top executives of several tech companies to discuss their market behaviour following allegations of unfair market practices.

    Officials of Meta, Google, Amazon, Apple, Uber and Netflix will appear before a Parliamentary panel looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Sunday. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially concerning technology giants.
    Companies like Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Ola, Paytm, Swiggy and Zomato told the Parliament that Big Tech companies like Google and Facebook were unfairly promoting their platform operator's products, services or lines of business. They also warned that Big Tech players are on the verge of becoming a duopoly.
    They also alleged that there is discrimination by the Big Tech companies in the application of terms of service which distorts competition.
    The tech firms also sought clarity from search engines like Google on how businesses get top ratings and how certain search results are thrown up.
    Earlier, the committee had conducted meetings with smaller companies and industry associations including restaurants and small sellers to understand the behaviour of Big Tech companies.

