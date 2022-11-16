Meta's former India policy head joining Samsung: Report

Rajiv Aggarwal will be joining Samsung from December. Yesterday, Meta announced the resignation of Aggarwal and Abhijit Bose, who headed WhatsApp in India, just weeks after the resignation of Meta India head Ajit Mohan.

Former Meta policy head for India Rajiv Aggarwal is all set to join Samsung in a similar role in the country. Aggarwal will be taking up a position which will see him liaise with government officials on domestic policy matters, sources told Bloomberg. Aggarwal will be joining Samsung from December.

Meta announced on November 15 the resignation of Aggarwal and Abhijit Bose, who headed WhatsApp in India. The two had resigned just a couple of weeks after the company’s India head Ajit Mohan had also quit to join Snap Inc. While Meta has clarified that the resignations are not related to its move to lay off 11,000 workers globally, the resignations come shortly after the decision was announced.

“Rajiv Aggarwal has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him very best for the future,” the company said on Tuesday, November 15. The company appointed Shivnath Thukral as his replacement as director, public policy, for Meta.

Meta has also been facing additional pressure from poor financial performance over the past quarters as the company’s shares have declined by 65 percent since the start of the year. The company’s billion dollars of investment into the metaverse has yet to pay off and global macroeconomic conditions have made tech stocks like Meta a risky bet for many.