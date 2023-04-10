Meta betting big on AI to combat fake news and bullying, says global head of safety

homebusinesscompaniesMeta betting big on AI to combat fake news and bullying, says global head of safety

By Shereen Bhan  Apr 10, 2023 7:22 PM IST (Updated)
Meta's global head of safety Antigone Davis is betting on artificial intelligence to combat fake news and bullying. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Davis said India is being used as the first market to test several safety tools for Meta.

"Safety wise we have a big campaign called - 'Report, Don't Share' which is related to child sexual exploitation material. We launched that first in India. We worked with Indian organisations to develop the content to make sure that it had the right context. There are other things that we have done that have been India first on the safety front as well - for example in terms of women safety we have option to lock your profile," Davis said.
She also called for global rules to curb misinformation and promised more specific tools for content creators in India. She added that India will be the first market to roll out some of these tools.
First Published: Apr 10, 2023 5:57 PM IST
