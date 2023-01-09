English
business News

Meta appoints Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as India head of Global Business Group

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jan 9, 2023 1:34:32 PM IST (Published)

Meta on Monday announced Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country's largest advertisers and agency partners.

“Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India,” the company said in a statement.
Purohit will head Meta's work with India's largest businesses and the agency ecosystem. As a part of his role, Purohit will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive Meta's revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.
He will have the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting into him.
Also Read: Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge
Prior to this, Purohit was serving as CEO of Tata CLiQ. He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands. At Amazon he played an instrumental role in leading and building Amazon Fashion.
