Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head and Vice President of India

Meta, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India. The company said that Devanathan would focus on bringing the organisation’s business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India.

She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023, report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC, and be a part of the APAC leadership team. She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy.

“As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead the company’s India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta’s revenue growth in key channels in India,” Meta added.

Devanathan is a global business leader with 22 years of experience and an international career in banking, payments and technology. She joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams, as well as Meta’s e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia.

In 2020, she moved to lead Gaming for APAC, one of Meta's largest verticals globally. She also brings a passion for developing women leaders in business and is the Executive Sponsor for Women@APAC at Meta and the global lead for Play Forward, a global Meta initiative to improve diversity representation in the gaming industry. She also serves on the global board of Pepper Financial Services.