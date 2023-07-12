CNBC TV18
MEP Infra gains 14% on subsidiary bagging contracts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 2:52:35 PM IST (Published)

The contract fees are estimated between $14 million and $18 million per annum with an escalation of 5 percent year-on-year. 

Shares of MEP Infrastructure Developers surged nearly 10 percent in intraday on Wednesday after the company's UAE subsidiary bagged an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company's subsidiary Victory Infra LLC has been identified as the preferred contractor for the engineering, procurement, and construction of Kasumbalesa Dry Port in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), MEP Infrastructure developers said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.


For the contract, Victory Infra LLC, which is incorporated in the United Arab Emirates, entered into an agreement with Yellowstone DRC SARL, which is a private firm incorporated in DRC, the company informed the bourses.

