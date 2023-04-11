Meet VLCC’s newly appointed CEO Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta, who has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG sector, has held senior positions at Unilever, Flipkart, and Nykaa.

The former chief of beauty products e-tailer Nykaa’s wholesale business arm Vikas Gupta has been appointed as the new CEO of the beauty and skincare giant VLCC on Tuesday. The announcement comes months after the global investment firm Carlyle announced a strategic collaboration with VLCC through the acquisition of a majority stake in December 2022.

The Carlyle Group-owned beauty and wellness firm has diverse businesses, including skincare, haircare, and weight management.

Vikas Gupta, who has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG sector, has held senior positions at Unilever, Flipkart, and Nykaa.

In his most recent role, Vikas Gupta served as the CEO of Nykaa SuperStore, the B2B arm of the online retailer of fashion and beauty products. Gupta exited Nykaa last month.

He was previously the Executive Director, Home Care, and a Board Member, at Unilever Indonesia, where he led the end-to-end business for the Home Care division, delivering value creation and competitive top-line growth.

He has also held the position of Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Flipkart. During his tenure at Unilever, Vikas served as the Global Vice President of Dirt is Good, Unilever's largest single-category brand with a turnover of €4 billion. He was responsible for the brand's global performance in terms of top and bottom-line growth, market shares, and brand equity.

Vikas Gupta is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, where he pursued his MBA in Marketing and Finance from 1996 to 1998. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, where he completed his BE in 1996.

Vandana Luthra founded VLCC in 1989, which is now spread across eleven nations in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya. Additionally, it runs 100 skill development centres in India, offering professional training in the wellness and beauty segments.