Reliance Industries has appointed Hitesh Kumar Sethia, a former executive from McLaren Strategic Ventures, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL).

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 7 approved the appointment of Sethia.

“The board of directors at its meeting held on July 7, 2023, approved the appointment of Shri Hitesh Kumar Sethia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RSlL for a period of 3 years,” the company said in a release.

Sethia has been currently designated as the President and Chief Executive Officer of RSlL until his appointment as director, the company added.

The appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia is subject to the approval of members of the company, the Reserve Bank of India and such other approvals as may be required, the company added.

Who is Hitesh Kumar Sethia?

Hitesh Kumar Sethia is a top financial services executive with over two decades of experience. He has worked with companies across Europe, Asia, and North America.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School Executive Education where he pursued an Advanced Management Program and a certified chartered accountant.

Hitesh Sethia has spent most of his career at lClCl Bank where he gained functional experience and handled leadership roles across various departments.

He has worked in verticals of credit, retail banking, transaction banking, and corporate banking. He also gained an understanding of technology applications in financial services in these roles.

With his experience of working across multiple countries, Sethia gained experience in the areas of strategy formulation, market development, compliance, risk management and team building.

At ICICI, he worked to set up and scale operations as a key member of the set-up team for lClCl Bank Canada, and he was the first employee of lClCl Bank in Germany.

He has also served in senior positions and country head positions for the IClCl Bank's operations in the UK and Hong Kong. His last position at the bank as the Head of Transaction Banking in Mumbai.

In 2022, Sethia joined McLaren Strategic Ventures as the company’s Head of Europe.

He was appointed to drive growth for McLaren Strategic Solutions and McLaren Strategic Capital.

He also led the banking practice across other strategic markets including India, the US and the Middle East.

Hitesh is currently residing in Frankfurt, Germany, and he is likely to move back to India for his new role at Reliance.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd , which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.