Hitesh Kumar Sethia is a top financial services executive with over two decades of experience. He has worked with companies across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Reliance Industries has appointed Hitesh Kumar Sethia, a former executive from McLaren Strategic Ventures, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL).

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 7 approved the appointment of Sethia.

“The board of directors at its meeting held on July 7, 2023, approved the appointment of Shri Hitesh Kumar Sethia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RSlL for a period of 3 years,” the company said in a release.