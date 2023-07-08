CNBC TV18
Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, new MD & CEO of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 8, 2023 5:13:20 PM IST (Published)

Hitesh Kumar Sethia is a top financial services executive with over two decades of experience. He has worked with companies across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Reliance Industries has appointed Hitesh Kumar Sethia, a former executive from McLaren Strategic Ventures, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL).

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 7 approved the appointment of Sethia.
“The board of directors at its meeting held on July 7, 2023, approved the appointment of Shri Hitesh Kumar Sethia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RSlL for a period of 3 years,” the company said in a release.
Note To Readers

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

