Meet Eddie Wu who will replace Daniel Zhang as new Alibaba CEO

Joseph Tsai will take over as chairman and Wu will rise to the helm as part of the new succession plan unveiled by the company.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced on Tuesday that Eddie Yongming Wu, currently the chairman of its e-commerce division, will succeed Daniel Zhang as chief executive officer. He will continue to lead both of those platforms as Alibaba’s chief executive.

As part of the group’s succession plan, executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai will take over as chairman and Wu will rise to the helm of the company as CEO, reported Reuters.

Tsai is an Alibaba veteran and was one of the founders of the group alongside Jack Ma and Eddie Wu.

It is worth noting that this is the Chinese e-commerce giant’s biggest executive reshuffle since its restructuring.

Daniel Zhang has been serving as Alibaba’s CEO and chairman as well as the head of its cloud unit since December. However, he will now focus on leading the company’s cloud intelligence division, which includes the cloud computing business and large language model projects.

Reuters further reported that Zhang recently conveyed to his staff via an internal memo that the pivotal reorganisation was approaching a crucial stage and that it was the right time for him to dedicate his full attention to the cloud unit.

After coming under increased regulatory scrutiny, Alibaba announced in March that it would split itself into six divisions, each with its boards and CEOs.

Who is Eddie Yongming Wu

Eddie Wu is currently serving as the chairman of Alibaba’s e-commerce platform Taobao and Tmall Group. He was one of the co-founders of the Chinese e-commerce giant and also previously served in the roles of chief technology officer of Alipay and chairman of Alibaba Health. He is credited for spearheading Alibaba’s transition to the mobile era by launching Taobao’s mobile app.

A computer science graduate from Zhejiang University of Technology, Wu has headed several departments and served in top management roles since the inception of Alibaba. Before joining Alibaba he worked at China Pages. He also worked for China’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation.