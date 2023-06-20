CNBC TV18
Meet Eddie Wu who will replace Daniel Zhang as new Alibaba CEO

Jun 20, 2023

Joseph Tsai will take over as chairman and Wu will rise to the helm as part of the new succession plan unveiled by the company.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced on Tuesday that Eddie Yongming Wu, currently the chairman of its e-commerce division, will succeed Daniel Zhang as chief executive officer. He will continue to lead both of those platforms as Alibaba’s chief executive.

As part of the group’s succession plan, executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai will take over as chairman and Wu will rise to the helm of the company as CEO, reported Reuters.
Tsai is an Alibaba veteran and was one of the founders of the group alongside Jack Ma and Eddie Wu.
X