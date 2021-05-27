  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Thursday's top brokerage calls: BPCL, Cummins and more
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Business Companies

Meet Andy Jassy: New Amazon CEO, Harvard alumnus, loves music and sports

Updated : May 27, 2021 20:51:09 IST

Andy Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 a few days after his final exam at Harvard Business School
The AWS head has been seen as Bezos' natural heir for some time; he started Amazon's cloud division in 2006
New Amazon CEO is a sports and music buff, a father of two and is vocal on social issues
Meet Andy Jassy: New Amazon CEO, Harvard alumnus, loves music and sports
Published : May 27, 2021 08:49 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bank frauds down 25% to Rs 1.38 lakh crore in FY21: RBI Annual Report

Bank frauds down 25% to Rs 1.38 lakh crore in FY21: RBI Annual Report

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement