Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho told CNBC-TV18.com that 2022 has been a breakout year for Meesho with the business growing exponentially and witnessing strong momentum on several fronts.

About 148 sarees per minute, 93,000 T-shirts, 51,725 Bluetooth earphones and 21,662 lipsticks every day—these were e-commerce platform Meesho’s top selling items in 2022. The company said in a press release that they got 91 crore orders this year, registering a growth of 135 percent from last year.

According to Meesho, the platform had 140 million annual transacting users and the highest number of orders per shopper came from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“This was possible because of our differentiated asset-light business model that is focused on helping small businesses succeed online. With zero seller commissions, no private label play or tiering of sellers, we continue to focus on building an easy to use tech-first platform that will help digitise many more small businesses in the country. This will further deepen the assortment of quality merchandise at affordable prices that will fuel the next phase of online shopping in India,” he added.

What India ordered from Meesho?

For Meesho in 2022 the orders came from Tier-2+ cities. "Smartwatch" was the second most searched product on the platform, sales of fitness products like dumbbells, treadmills, elliptical trainers surged 3X as orders poured in from Srinagar and Mathura to Guntur and Siliguri.

Orders relating to Yoga products got traction from metro cities — Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai buying the most yoga mats. Meesho also said that the platform saw 60 percent orders in the men’s grooming section from Tier-4 markets. Orders for sanitary products grew nine times from last year and came majorly from Tier 2+ cities.

Cricket products saw the most demand from Uttar Pradesh. Elaborating on Uttar Pradesh, the platform said customers from the state placed an order every waking hour, totaling a whopping 6,384 orders in 2022.

The e-commerce platform also said in the press release that book sales too saw a rise in 2022 and eight in 10 orders for books came from Tier=2+ markets. In the book category self help, books like Ikigai, Atomic Habits, The Psychology of Money and Rich Dad Poor Dad dominated sales.

India shopped the most on Meesho on Sundays; last year, the shopping days were dominated by Wednesday.

Last month, Meesho announced its integration with the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to help connect buyers with hyperlocal sellers and support India’s vision of creating an inclusive e-commerce ecosystem.

Meesho also added that 80 percent of its 14 crore annual transacting customers come from Tier-2+ cities, and that the company has been instrumental in boosting access for underserved users across the country. More than eight lakh sellers are currently registered on the platform, of which about 40 percent are from Tier 2 cities and beyond.

