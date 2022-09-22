By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Meesho has announced an 11-day break for all its employees during the festive season. This is the second time the e-commerce platform has taken such a move to ensure a work-life balance

Online e-commerce website Meesho has announced an 11-day company-wide "Reset and Recharge break" for a second consecutive year. The break during the festive season starts from October 22 and ends on November 1

"We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work-life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1," tweeted Sanjeev Barnwal, founder and chief technology officer of Meesho.

In an attempt to promote the mental health of employees Meesho had earlier also made many announcements including a "boundaryless" workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave, and 30-day gender reassignment leave.

In February this year, the e-commerce platform allowed its 1,700-strong workforce to work from home, office, or anywhere they want to.

"We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho," Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh had then said.

Meesho was founded in 2015 by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, both IIT Delhi graduates. The company connects producers to resellers, who market the products to consumers through social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.