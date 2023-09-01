CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMedplus' Gangadi Madhukar Reddy says he sees no reason for PE investors to exit

Medplus' Gangadi Madhukar Reddy says he sees no reason for PE investors to exit

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MD & CEO of Medplus Health Services said that private equity funds do exit at intervals in small portions, and this was part of a planned exit.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 1, 2023 4:22:33 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
There was a large block deal in Medplus Health Services recently, where 12.85 percent equity of the company exchanged hands in a transaction at Rs 860. PI Opportunities Fund and Lavender Rose were the sellers. Fidelity, The Government of Singapore, and Steadview Capital were a few key buyers. The management told CNBC-TV18 today that the block trades were part of a planned exit by private equity (PE) investors.

Share Market Live


Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MD & CEO of Medplus Health Services, said private equity funds do exit at intervals in small portions. “This has come nearly two years after we listed, and it's just part of the overall thing,” said Reddy.
Based on the June quarter shareholding pattern, PI Opportunities Fund held a 14.11 percent stake in the company, while Lavender Rose had a 17.24 percent stake.
While talking about the current stakeholding, he said, “I am not privy to what they are thinking, but going by what usually happens in these markets, and in PE holdings, I expect they will hold on to their stake for a while.”
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported, citing sources, that PI Opportunities Fund or Premji Invest, along with Lavender Rose Investment Ltd., some of the early investors in pharmacy chain MedPlus Heath Services were planning on paring some of their stake in the company.
MedPlus Health Services is one of India's largest pharmacy stores that also operates online pharmacies, diagnostic services, and other facilities. The company currently has close to 4,000 stores spread across 581 cities in India.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

block dealMedPlus Health Servicesonline pharmacies

Recommended Articles

View All
Mahindra Logistics gains on collaboration with Flipkart for integrated line haul solutions

Mahindra Logistics gains on collaboration with Flipkart for integrated line haul solutions

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Bajaj Auto's finance subsidiary secures RBI's NBFC licence

Bajaj Auto's finance subsidiary secures RBI's NBFC licence

Sept 1, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Tata Power eyes growth in the home EV charging segment that gives 'better margin'

Tata Power eyes growth in the home EV charging segment that gives 'better margin'

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Dhanuka Agritech's MD radiates optimism as company anticipates an end to price declines

Dhanuka Agritech's MD radiates optimism as company anticipates an end to price declines

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X