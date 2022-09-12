Medplus sees short-term threat from e-pharmacies; to continue adding stores

Brokerage firm expects a potential upside of 25 percent in organized pharma retailer Medplus. Know about the firm's rationale behind this call and what are the company's plans for the future.

Medplus Health will continue to add stores at a rapid pace, even as India's second-largest organised pharma retailer's margins deteriorate due to the same. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the company's managing director Gangadi Madhukar Reddy said that the April-June period in any year is a weak quarter for the company and that the September quarter would turn out to be a better one.

However, Reddy does not see any significant improvement in the company's margins. A major factor behind this is the company's rapid store addition and Reddy sees no letup on that front. Medplus added 252 stores in the previous quarter and Reddy is confident of adding a similar amount of stores if not more in the current quarter.

Established in 2006, Medplus is the second-largest pharmacy chain after Apollo in India. It has a network of close to 3,000 pharmacies as of Q1 FY23. The company currently operates in 374 cities across seven states, which comprise of 44 percent of the overall Indian pharma market and 42 percent of the overall population.

The Threat From E-Pharmacy Discounts

Medplus reported single-digit revenue growth in Q1 FY23 but Reddy is confident that the company will grow at 20 percent for the year. While he acknowledged that the growth has been muted due to competition from e-pharmacy players, he does not see it as a long-term problem.

"As long as these discounts are there, we will see some dampening of growth in the big cities at least, but I don't expected it to last as that is not a number where any businesses are viable," he said. "We will continue to be the highest value provider to any customer under normal circumstances, not under a promotional level."

Other key takeaways from the Interview:

Focused on increasing pharma private label

Diagnostics is much beyond doing just urine and blood tests

The pilot project will continue in Hyderabad for diagnostics

Intend to have 15 integrated radiology centers, 100-125 collection centers & home collection

Started the diagnostics subscription model four months ago, already have 35,000 subscribers

Not a very competitive market. Even if competition increases, India is a large market, it can take a couple of big players at least

Nomura Sees 25 Percent Upside

Brokerage firm Nomura has initiated coverage on organised pharma retailer Medplus Health Services with a "buy" recommendation and a price target of Rs 925 apiece. The target implies a potential upside of 25 percent from Friday's closing levels.

"Vertically-integrated operations supported by technology, omnichannel presence and a step-up in store expansion will lead to Medplus gaining market share within organized retail in the near to medium-term," Nomura's Saion Mukherjee wrote in his note. Medplus currently has a 21 percent market share within organized pharma retail in the country, following Apollo Pharmacy's 41 percent.

Nomura expects Medplus to open 6,400 stores between FY22-FY30, which will aid the company's revenue growth to 30+ percent by FY24.

Key risks to Nomura's price target:

Control on prices of prescription medicines

Regulations on trade margins

Rise of Janaushadhi Kendras

Risks associated with opening new stores like cannibalisation of sales from existing stores

Adverse changes in lease terms

Other key takeaways:

Sales are likely to be high in stores located in metro or close to metro cities and lower in Tier 2 and beyond

Factor in the addition of 425 stores in the four metros over FY22-25F, accounting for just 14 percent of the incremental stores

The expansion in Mumbai is likely to have a significant positive impact on revenue growth

Expect revenue of Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore from the Mumbai cluster over the next two to three years

Shares of Medplus opened higher initially but have given up the gains to currently trade 1.6 percent lower at Rs 724.15. The stock currently trades below its IPO price.