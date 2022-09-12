Medplus sees short-term threat from e-pharmacies; to continue adding stores

Buy / Sell Medplus Health share
Medplus Health will continue to add stores at a rapid pace, even as India's second-largest organised pharma retailer's margins deteriorate due to the same. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the company's managing director Gangadi Madhukar Reddy said that the April-June period in any year is a weak quarter for the company and that the September quarter would turn out to be a better one.
However, Reddy does not see any significant improvement in the company's margins. A major factor behind this is the company's rapid store addition and Reddy sees no letup on that front. Medplus added 252 stores in the previous quarter and Reddy is confident of adding a similar amount of stores if not more in the current quarter.
Established in 2006, Medplus is the second-largest pharmacy chain after Apollo in India. It has a network of close to 3,000 pharmacies as of Q1 FY23. The company currently operates in 374 cities across seven states, which comprise of 44 percent of the overall Indian pharma market and 42 percent of the overall population.
Medplus went public in December 2021, listing at a 30 percent premium to its IPO price of Rs 796 per share.
The Threat From E-Pharmacy Discounts
Medplus reported single-digit revenue growth in Q1 FY23 but Reddy is confident that the company will grow at 20 percent for the year. While he acknowledged that the growth has been muted due to competition from e-pharmacy players, he does not see it as a long-term problem.
"As long as these discounts are there, we will see some dampening of growth in the big cities at least, but I don't expected it to last as that is not a number where any businesses are viable," he said. "We will continue to be the highest value provider to any customer under normal circumstances, not under a promotional level."
Other key takeaways from the Interview:
Nomura Sees 25 Percent Upside
Brokerage firm Nomura has initiated coverage on organised pharma retailer Medplus Health Services with a "buy" recommendation and a price target of Rs 925 apiece. The target implies a potential upside of 25 percent from Friday's closing levels.
"Vertically-integrated operations supported by technology, omnichannel presence and a step-up in store expansion will lead to Medplus gaining market share within organized retail in the near to medium-term," Nomura's Saion Mukherjee wrote in his note. Medplus currently has a 21 percent market share within organized pharma retail in the country, following Apollo Pharmacy's 41 percent.
Nomura expects Medplus to open 6,400 stores between FY22-FY30, which will aid the company's revenue growth to 30+ percent by FY24.
Key risks to Nomura's price target:
Other key takeaways:
Shares of Medplus opened higher initially but have given up the gains to currently trade 1.6 percent lower at Rs 724.15. The stock currently trades below its IPO price.