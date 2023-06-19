Margins could be better than 6% in FY24: Medplus CEO Gangadi Reddy

On online discounts, Medplus has always maintained its 20 percent discount on all bills above Rs 1,000 and 10 percent below Rs 1,000 and that is to be continued, Reddy noted while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

Margins could be slightly better than 6 percent, mainly because of some scale benefits, said Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, the managing director and chief executive officer of Medplus Health Services Ltd, a leading Indian pharmacy retail chain, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

Reddy said Medplus raised Rs 600 crore from the initial share sale to primarily grow stores, as it costs the company around Rs 30 lakh a store. Therefore, the last 1,074 stores would have cost the company approximately Rs 300 crore, as per Reddy,.

Further, he said, the pharmacy major has Rs 285 crore in the bank and the company has no debt at all.

New store additions will remain a drag on margins

Reddy said Medplus has added 1,074 stores last year, on a base of roughly 2,700 stores — that is around 35 percent stores.

"Given that all these stores will take a little while to actually mature, that's been a drag on us. And given that we had actually added 750 even the year before and that was also a 30-35 percent growth on the base, you actually did not see any improvement in the margins out there over the last two years," he said.

"The fact that 50 percent of stores are under two years and post two years is when we actually make the actual EBITDA, we are going to be seeing this for a while," he said, adding that this year the company is looking to add between 800-1,000 stores.

On online discounting, the CEO said, "We have always been the price leaders out there, most of the online people have actually given discounts of 25 percent or so on the first three purchases or on some special occasions, and then they try to actually drop the discount to 15, or 16 percent which is a viable number for most of them."

Medplus has always maintained a 20 percent discount on all bills above Rs 1,000 and 10 percent below Rs 1,000 and that is continued, Reddy noted.

Financials

Medplus reported a two-fold jump in its March quarter profit, driven by strong sales in its key retail segment. The company's net profit rose to Rs 26.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 11.73 crore a year ago.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 30 percent, thriving on the back of improved accessibility among consumers. Medplus sells medicines online as well as through its retail outlets across the country.

The stock of MedPlus Health Services settled 0.14 percent higher at Rs 800 on the NSE. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 29 percent and is up 17 percent in the last one month.