Margins could be better than 6% in FY24: Medplus CEO Gangadi Reddy

By Meghna Sen

On online discounts, Medplus has always maintained its 20 percent discount on all bills above Rs 1,000 and 10 percent below Rs 1,000 and that is to be continued, Reddy noted while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

Margins could be slightly better than 6 percent, mainly because of some scale benefits, said Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, the managing director and chief executive officer of Medplus Health Services Ltd, a leading Indian pharmacy retail chain, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

Reddy said Medplus raised Rs 600 crore from the initial share sale to primarily grow stores, as it costs the company around Rs 30 lakh a store. Therefore, the last 1,074 stores would have cost the company approximately Rs 300 crore, as per Reddy,. Further, he said, the pharmacy major has Rs 285 crore in the bank and the company has no debt at all.