Block Deal Alert: Early backers of MedPlus Health plan to sell 8.1% stake

PI Opportunities Fund or Premji Invest, along with Lavender Rose Investment Ltd., some of the early investors in pharmacy chain MedPlus Heath Services plan on paring some of their stake in the company, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Lavender Rose and PI Opportunities Fund are together looking to sell a total of 8.1 percent stake in the company through these block deals.

The block size is likely to be close to Rs 830 crore, while the block base price is said to be Rs 860 per share, according to the sources.

Based on the June quarter shareholding pattern, PI Opportunities Fund held a 14.11 percent stake in the company, while Lavender Rose had a 17.24 percent stake.

MedPlus Health Services is one of India's largest pharmacy stores who also operates online pharmacies, diagnostic services and other facilities. The company currently has close to 4,000 stores spread across 581 cities in India.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 earlier this month, MedPlus promoter Gangadi Madhukar Reddy said that digital has always been a very small part of the overall sales and that he does not see a significant shift to online sales going forward.

Reddy further said that more than 50 percent of the company's stores are less than two years old.

In an earlier interaction in June, Reddy mentioned that the company is looking to add 800-1,000 stores this year and the new store addition will continue to be a drag on the company's margin.

Shares of MedPlus Health Services ended little changed on Wednesday at Rs 893. The stock is up 12 percent from its IPO price of Rs 796.