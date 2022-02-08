Hyundai Pakistan furore: MEA discusses issue with South Korean Foreign Minister

On Tuesday, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said he had spoken to Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Chung Eui-Yong, on a tweet by Hyundai Motor's dealer in Pakistan.

On February 5, a handle named Hyundai Pakistan Official posted a tweet remembering the 'sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers'. Hyundai India had called the social media post 'unsolicited' and apologised .

"Received a call from Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Chung Eui-Yong today. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Indian government has conveyed to the ambassador that Hyundai Pakistan's tweet was unacceptable and that Hyundai must take appropriate action.

Eui-Yong had called on the external affairs minister to convey regrets over the social media post.

"We had seen a social media post on the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately after this social media post on February 6, our ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement .

"The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Korea on February 7. The strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise," Bagchi said in the statement.

He said the government expects the company to take appropriate action to address these issues appropriately.

Eui-Yong conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post. He discussed several other issues with Jaishankar.

Hyundai Motors also issued a statement conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on political or religious issues.