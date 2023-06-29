MCX extends support services contract with 63 Moons for another six months at a higher price

Software services have been the major expense for MCX over the last few years, rising 29 percent during the March quarter when compared to December, during which it paid Rs 68 crore.

Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) has decided to extend its support services rendered by its existing software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. for a period of six months starting July 1, 2023, it said in an exchange filing.

The overall consideration for the same would be Rs 125 crore per quarter, which is higher than the Rs 87 crore it paid to them during the March quarter of financial year 2023.

MCX's software support and maintenance agreement with 63 Moons dates back to September 2014 and ended in September 2022. However, the company was forced to take multiple extensions with the existing service provider as it could not transition to the new trading platform within the stipulated deadlines.

The commodity trading exchange had chosen TCS in September 2021 as its technology solutions provider for its growth and transformation journey. As part of the plan, TCS would help MCX build a new technology core and transform its trading and post-trading functions. This was done as MCX believed that the transition would reduce overall costs.

The exchange had notified its stakeholders that it was going to conduct a mock trading session on June 22 to familiarise members with the new trading platform.

It, however, on Thursday notified that the mock trading session on 22 June 2023 from 5 PM to 11:30 PM stood cancelled. The exchange had earlier cancelled the mock trading session scheduled on June 19 between 2 PM and 10:30 PM. The session was eventually conducted on June 26.

Shares of MCX will be in focus on Friday as the stock has risen 18 percent over the last one month. Shares of 63 Moons on the other hand, have risen 30 percent over the last four sessions, since MCX began the mock trading sessions for the new platform.