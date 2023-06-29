CNBC TV18
MCX extends support services contract with 63 Moons for another six months at a higher price
By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 29, 2023 9:25:04 AM IST (Published)

Software services have been the major expense for MCX over the last few years, rising 29 percent during the March quarter when compared to December, during which it paid Rs 68 crore.

Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) has decided to extend its support services rendered by its existing software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. for a period of six months starting July 1, 2023, it said in an exchange filing.

The overall consideration for the same would be Rs 125 crore per quarter, which is higher than the Rs 87 crore it paid to them during the March quarter of financial year 2023.
MCX's software support and maintenance agreement with 63 Moons dates back to September 2014 and ended in September 2022. However, the company was forced to take multiple extensions with the existing service provider as it could not transition to the new trading platform within the stipulated deadlines.
