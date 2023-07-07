McDonald’s drops tomatoes from menu items, calls it ‘temporary’ issue

McDonald's India - North and East in its statement said that due to seasonal issues, they were unable to procure tomatoes that pass their "world-class, stringent quality check."

McDonald's India - North and East on Friday announced that it was dropping tomatoes from its menu items due to a "temporary" seasonal issue in procurement. In a statement issued on July 7, the spokesperson of McDonald's India - North and East said that the fast food chain is "constrained to serve tomatoes" in its menu items due to "seasonal issues."

The West and South franchise of McDonald's India said that while 10-15 percent of its stores have stopped serving tomatoes, the company is not facing any "serious tomato-related issues" currently. It pointed out that fruit flies are a "common annoyance" during the monsoon and that if found, flawed batches of tomatoes are discarded.

"This is a seasonal problem that the restaurant and food industry has to face every monsoon," McDonald's India - West and South said.