MCA to enter all complaints against cos in electronic registry; seeks to curb possible unauthentic communications

In efforts to curb possible instances of unauthentic communications targeting stakeholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has directed Registrars of Companies and Regional Directors to enter all complaints received against companies and LLPs in the ministry's electronic registry.

Once the details are entered in the electronic registry MCA21, then a Service Request Number (SRN) is generated for the particular complaint and going forward, the same will be used in all communications related to that case.

The ministry has informed all stakeholders that Registrars of Companies (RoCs) and Regional Directors (RDs) at all locations have been directed to enter all cases of complaints against companies and LLPs, inspections, inquiries, investigations and prosecutions in the MCA21 before issuing any letter, notice or order.

The system has been put in place to prevent possible harassment of stakeholders by fraudulent elements. Since all such communications will have the SRN, the stakeholders will be able to know that the communication received by them is authentic, a senior official said.

The official also said there have been instances of mischief wherein fake communications were sent to entities to gather information and the new system will help curb such cases.

According to public notice to the stakeholders, the ministry said RoCs and RDs have also been "directed to mention such SRN mandatorily in all such communications to companies, LLPs, their officers, auditors, etc., on all communications".

Further, the ministry has advised stakeholders to treat any such communication received without SRN as unauthorised which need not be responded to further. MCA 21 is the key portal for submitting statutory filings to the ministry, which is implementing the Companies Act and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, among others.

At the end of January this year, there were more than 22,88,681 companies registered in the country and out of them, 14,34,848 companies were active.