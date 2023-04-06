Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders turnover jumps 32% in 2022-23

Revenue jump of 32 percent is higher than 25 percent guided by management earlier. Revenues for financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 7,547 Crore, compared with Rs 5,733 Crore in 2021-22.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders revenue from operations jumped 32 percent in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 7,547 Crore, compared with Rs 5,733 Crore in financial year 2021-22. This is higher than the management guidance of 25 percent growth.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was first constructed in 1774 as a small dry dock and incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1934 which was taken over

by the Government of India in 1960. The company is among the only Indian Shipyard capable of building Destroyers and Conventional Submarines. The primary customers of this company are Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

Some of the major warships built and delivered are 8 destroyers, 12 frigates, 3 corvettes, 4 missile boats, 7 offshore patrol vessels and 7 submarines. The company is looking at increasing its revenue contribution from repair business to 5 percent. The stock is flat in trade today, but surged 152 percent in the past one year.