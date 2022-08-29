    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gains over 40% in month backed by strong deals

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gains over 40% in month backed by strong deals

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gains over 40% in month backed by strong deals
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    During the past two trading days, the stock has soared 27 percent. Average trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with 7.9 million shares trading on both the NSE and BSE, representing 4 percent of MDL's equity.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Mazagon Dock share

    TRADE
    Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd have been skyrocketing backed by strong financial performance and recent positive-looking business deals. In early morning trade on Monday, the stock hit a 52-week-high of Rs 399 on the BSE.
    At 11:23 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 393, an 11.3 percent up from the previous close on the BSE. In a span of one month stock has gained over 40 percent.
    During the past two trading days, the stock has soared 27 percent. Average trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with 7.9 million shares trading on both the NSE and BSE, representing 4 percent of MDL's equity.
    Find real-time updates on the share market and stock prices on the go
    Posting a good business outlook, the company, in May, received two orders from Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) for 2,500 shipping containers. In a regulatory filing, Mazagon Dock said that each container would cost Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 lakhs, bringing its fee to around Rs 100 crores.
    MDL, which is primarily engaged in building and repairing ships and submarines, also initiated the design and development of an Indigenous Midget Submarine for the Indian Navy.
    Also read: Bajaj Fin twins tumble as Street takes to selling after Jerome Powell's remarks
    The company, in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and Vijai Marine Service, has developed a 06 Pax Hydrogen Fuel Cell electric vessel and, as a pilot, is currently developing a 24 Pax HydrogenFuel Cell electric vessel for inland waterways. These vessels are eco-friendly with zero emissions, low acoustic and heat signatures, and longer endurance.
    The finances
    The company reported an 83.68 percent jump in revenue at Rs 2230 for the April-June quarter. The number stood at Rs 1214 in the corresponding period a year ago. The margin went up by 200 basis points and stood at 7.79 percent for the quarter that ended June 30, 2022.
    Profit After Tax came at Rs 217.02 crore showcasing a growth of 133.98 per cent from Rs 92.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
    MDL is one of India's four strategic defence shipyards and the only one that manufactures destroyers and submarines. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) runs it as a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU).
    Track CNBC-TV18.com's live blog here

    Tags

    BSE 500CONCORMazgaon Dock

    Previous Article

    Reliance AGM 2022: From Jio 5G roadmap to 232,000 jobs — top announcements by Mukesh Ambani

    Next Article

    Reliance becomes one of the first firms globally to stream AGM on Metaverse

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng