English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 earnings: Stellar performance, exceeds own guidance

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 earnings: Stellar performance, exceeds own guidance

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q4 earnings: Stellar performance, exceeds own guidance
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 4:34:18 PM IST (Published)

    The company clocked 37 percent growth in revenues for full year FY23, exceeding its own guidance of 25 percent. Net profits for full year grew to Rs 1,119 crore compared with Rs 611 crore in the same quarter of last year.

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders clocked strong earnings in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. Revenues are 49 percent higher at Rs 2,078 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) nearly tripled to Rs 211 crore versus Rs 77 crore year on year. EBITDA margins doubled to 10.1 percent versus 5.5 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Also read: HAL Q4: Strong results, Margins jump 430 bps, Order book in excess of Rs 81,700 crore
    Net profits more than doubled to Rs 326 crore versus Rs 159 crore in the same quarter of last year.  Other income rose to Rs 211 crore versus Rs 129 crore year on year. The stock rose 3.5 percent in the last 10 minutes of trade on May 30 when the company declared its fourth quarter earnings.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X