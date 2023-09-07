CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMazagon Dock Shipbuilders inks pact with US Navy to service its fleet

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders inks pact with US Navy to service its fleet

Earlier, L&T had signed the (same) Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Navy. Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd ended at Rs 2,087.75, up by Rs 182.65, or 9.59 percent on the BSE.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 7, 2023 8:11:17 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders inks pact with US Navy to service its fleet

Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) on Thursday (September 7) said it has formally inked a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US government, represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka.

Share Market Live

This non-financial pact holds great strategic importance and positions MDL as one of only two shipyards in the country to have entered into such an agreement, according to a stock exchange filing.


The MSRA sets the stage for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to provide voyage repairs for US Navy ships, a development that marks a significant step in bolstering India's maritime capabilities. Under this agreement, MDL is poised to offer crucial repair and maintenance services to the US Navy's fleet.

Recently, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) entered into an MSRA with the US Navy, highlighting L&T's Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai as a qualified facility for conducting voyage repairs of military sealift command vessels.

What is MSRA

The MSRA is a legally non-binding arrangement between the US Navy and private shipbuilding contractors to pre-approve shipyards to repair US naval vessels. The MSRA involves a rigorous vetting process.

For instance, the contractor must be able to complete 55 percent or more of the work package of a vessel, own facilities, utilise its own shops and workforce, maintain a track record of a safe working environment, and be capable of subcontracting to provide adequate oversight of the voyage repair.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd ended at Rs 2,087.75, up by Rs 182.65, or 9.59 percent on the BSE.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Larsen and ToubroMazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Recommended Articles

View All
G20 Summit in Delhi to reflect 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' theme, says govt official

G20 Summit in Delhi to reflect 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' theme, says govt official

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India's top conglomerates sign pact at Singapore Mediation Centre, expert weigh in

India's top conglomerates sign pact at Singapore Mediation Centre, expert weigh in

Sept 7, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson expands operations in UAE with new unit in Ras Al Khaimah

Auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson expands operations in UAE with new unit in Ras Al Khaimah

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X