Shipbuilders Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, GRSE extend Thursday's gains, rise up to 8%

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders are extending Thursday's gains, opening as much as 8 percent higher on Friday, September 9.

While Mazagon Dock and Cochin Shipyard opened with gains of 7 percent each, Garden Reach Shipbuilders opened with gains of nearly 4 percent.

Mazagon Dock is also in focus after the company signed a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US government. This is a non-financial agreement. "The agreement is expected to open up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at MDL," the exchange announcement said.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard are also trading with gains of nearly 7 percent despite Kotak Institutional Equities downgrading the stock to sell from buy. It said that the current market price is factoring additional boosts of a larger than Rs 23,000 crore order size and incremental Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) orders.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders is also trading with gains of 4 percent.

“I was a big bull in these shipyard companies. Mazagon Dock at around Rs 200-250 levels I was advising people to buy and kept on telling them to buy till about the Rs 1,000 level. However what the rallies that we are seeing in this sector defies logic. I would be extremely careful at this stage on these stocks which have really really run up. The order book or the profitability projections of these companies do not justify these kinds of valuations. I would be extremely cautious and would request investors to be cautious when they are buying into these stocks," Sudip Bandopadhyay of Inditrade Capital said.

Sanjiv Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities also said that while these stocks have done well, the stock prices are tough to rationalise. He added that the market is discounting the order wins and execution well in advance.

Mazagon Dock's order book has declined for five years in a row, from over Rs 55,000 crore in the financial year 2019 to Rs 38,000 crore in the financial year 2023. As of the June quarter, the company said that its order book stands at Rs 39,117 crore, which would be executed in the next three to four years.

With today's surge, the government's combined stake in these three companies is nearing a total of Rs 60,000 crore.