The Chandigarh bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) recently cleared the merger of Max Ventures with the real estate arm Max Estates. Max Estates will be listed on the exchanges after this merger is complete.

Max Estates, the real estate arm of Max Ventures & Industries , is confident of growth in the premium and luxury segments, Sahil Vachani, Managing Director and CEO of the parent company told CNBC-TV18, unveiling the company's strategy for expansion and listing on the stock exchange.

Vachani revealed that Max Estates is gearing up for a direct listing within the next 75-90 days, signaling a significant milestone in the company's journey.

“Fortunately the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the amalgamation scheme for Max Ventures and Max Estates. We anticipate that within an outer limit of between 75 days and 90 days from now, Max Estates would become directly listed,” he said.

This move aims to provide existing and potential investors with an opportunity to participate in the promising growth prospects of Max Estates. The decision to pursue a direct listing underscores Max Estates' commitment to transparency and creating value for its shareholders.

One of the key aspects highlighted by Vachani was the benefit that every shareholder of Max Ventures would receive. He announced that each shareholder of Max Ventures would be entitled to receive one share of Max Estates.

“It is a mirror kind of amalgamation whereby every shareholder who has a single share of Max Ventures and Industries today will get one share of Max Estates,” he said.

This step reinforces the company's commitment to align the interests of its stakeholders and maximize shareholder value.

Emphasizing the positive outlook for the premium and luxury segments, Vachani stated his confidence in their continued success. With an unwavering belief in the potential of these segments, Max Estates aims to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality real estate offerings. By focusing on premium and luxury properties, the company seeks to cater to the discerning needs of a sophisticated clientele.

Vachani also shed light on the significant equity investment made by Max Ventures in the real estate business. He disclosed that an impressive sum of Rs 1,500-1,600 crore has been infused into the real estate arm. This substantial investment demonstrates the company's strong commitment to the growth.

