Max Life partners with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to offer life insurance solutions

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 6, 2023 1:12:06 PM IST (Updated)

Through this partnership, Max Life and Ujjivan SFB will offer a range of savings, protection, retirement, and group life insurance plans to more than 73 lakh Ujjivan SFB customers, Max Life said in a statement.

Max Life Insurance and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank have announced their partnership to offer life insurance offerings to Ujjivan SFB’s customers. Through this partnership, Max Life and Ujjivan SFB will offer a range of savings, protection, retirement, and group life insurance plans to more than 73 lakh Ujjivan SFB customers, Max Life said in a statment.

Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO, Max Life said, “Max Life is focused on forging key bank partnerships as a driver of sustainable growth. We welcome Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in our journey towards enabling more customers with financial inclusion & security through life insurance. With our customer-first approach, the most comprehensive suite of products combined with our digital tools and assets, we are confident of delivering a seamless customer experience. This partnership further strengthens the Bancassurance business at Max Life.”
Ittira Davis, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said, “Through this partnership, we aim to increase the middle-class aspirants' access to protection, savings, and retirement solutions through our national network, assisting them in securing their future. We believe that this partnership will enable us to bridge the gap on the demand side for insurance services, particularly in the rural and underbanked regions, to enable us further solidify our position as an industry leader in SFB space.”
Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, on the other hand, is one of the leading small finance banks. It began operations in February 2017 and currently serves 73 lakhs+ customers through its 606 branches and 17000+ employees.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 1:07 PM IST
    X