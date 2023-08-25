CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMax Life needs nearly Rs 4,000 crore investment in next 5 years

Max Life needs nearly Rs 4,000 crore investment in next 5 years

Max Life Insurance Company stands as a collaborative effort between Max Financial Services and Axis Bank. Max Life specialises in providing life insurance solutions.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 25, 2023 2:22:34 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Max Life Insurance is considering an investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore over the course of the next five years. During a CNBC-TV18 interview, Prashant Tripathy, the Managing Director and CEO of Max Life Insurance said that in case of any shortage, the company's strategy involves observing the effects of factors like risk-based solvency to determine whether additional capital becomes available.

Share Market Live


The primary goal was to ensure sufficient resources for the near future and subsequently assess capital requirements. Tripathy indicated that subordinated debt would be the subsequent avenue to explore in addressing these needs.
“Rs 1,600 crore (infusion from Axis) will give us Rs 800 crore more of raising rate possibility. So, in a way, we have Rs 1,300 crore more of debt possibility. So, with these two put together, we will have enough capital for the next 3-4 years. Over the next 5 years, maybe we will require Rs 4,000 crore,” said Tripathy.
On August 9, Axis Bank, in conjunction with its affiliated companies, disclosed its intention to procure the remaining 7 percent ownership share in Max Life Insurance. The bank's announcement, as detailed in a stock exchange submission, highlighted that the Committee for Acquisitions, Divestments, and Mergers had given the green light for a capital infusion of Rs 1,612 crore into Max Life through preferential allocation.
Max Life Insurance Company stands as a collaborative effort between Max Financial Services and Axis Bank. Max Life specialises in providing life insurance solutions for both protection and long-term savings, utilizing a variety of distribution methods including agency networks and third-party partners.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Axis bankMax Financial ServicesMax Life Insurance Company

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s biggest conglomerates are coming with a fresh wave of listings

India’s biggest conglomerates are coming with a fresh wave of listings

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Helios Mutual Fund announces debut overnight fund, files SID with SEBI for launch

Helios Mutual Fund announces debut overnight fund, files SID with SEBI for launch

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Suzlon Big Development: Company wins 201.6 MW order from O2 Power, stock near 52-week high

Suzlon Big Development: Company wins 201.6 MW order from O2 Power, stock near 52-week high

Aug 25, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X