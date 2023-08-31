CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMax Axis deal: Max Financial responds to Sebi's likely action, submit details for scrutiny

Max-Axis deal: Max Financial responds to Sebi's likely action, submit details for scrutiny

During the initial phase of the transaction, Axis Bank acquired around 19 percent ownership in Max Life Insurance, with the first tranche representing approximately 12.99 percent.

Profile image

By Yash Jain  Aug 31, 2023 3:17:38 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Max Financial Services, which operates as a holding company for Max Life Insurance Company, on Thursday said that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had sought various details/clarifications from the company. Replying to CNBC-TV18's report of likely action by the market regulator with reference to Max-Axis deal, the company said that details have been submitted to SEBI, but they have not heard anything as yet.

Share Market Live


Earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported that SEBI is currently in an advanced phase of inquiry into the Axis Bank- Max Life Insurance deal. It was also understood that the market regulator is also scrutinising the differences in valuation observed during the transactions.
During the initial phase of the transaction, Axis Bank acquired around 19 percent ownership in Max Life Insurance, with the first tranche representing approximately 12.99 percent. Both Axis Bank and Max Life Insurance faced penalties from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for two primary reasons. Firstly, a disparity in the pricing of the deal, and secondly, allegations of unjust gains made by the involved entities from the transaction.
Sources earlier said that SEBI is concurrently conducting an investigation into this matter. In fact, SEBI has progressed significantly in its examination of this specific transaction. It is anticipated that SEBI's regulatory measures will be announced in the near future.
The charges under SEBI's scrutiny include potential harm to public shareholders due to the perceived undervaluation in the pricing of the initial transaction. SEBI suspects that the transaction might have resulted in a loss of shareholder value. Additionally, the investigation covers the differences or discrepancies in the valuation itself.
Also Read | Axis Bank to acquire remaining 7% stake in Max Life Insurance
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Axis bankMax Financial ServicesMax Life Insurance

Recommended Articles

View All
Jupiter Wagons to enter EV market with electric commercial vehicles in early 2024

Jupiter Wagons to enter EV market with electric commercial vehicles in early 2024

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO subscription opens on September 6, aims to raise Rs 542 crore

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO subscription opens on September 6, aims to raise Rs 542 crore

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Why India's rice exporters want a cut in minimum export price — LT Foods MD Arora explains

Why India's rice exporters want a cut in minimum export price — LT Foods MD Arora explains

Aug 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X