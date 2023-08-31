Max-Axis deal: Max Financial responds to Sebi's likely action, submit details for scrutiny

Max Financial Services, which operates as a holding company for Max Life Insurance Company, on Thursday said that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had sought various details/clarifications from the company. Replying to CNBC-TV18's report of likely action by the market regulator with reference to Max-Axis deal, the company said that details have been submitted to SEBI, but they have not heard anything as yet.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported that SEBI is currently in an advanced phase of inquiry into the Axis Bank- Max Life Insurance deal. It was also understood that the market regulator is also scrutinising the differences in valuation observed during the transactions.

Sources earlier said that SEBI is concurrently conducting an investigation into this matter. In fact, SEBI has progressed significantly in its examination of this specific transaction. It is anticipated that SEBI's regulatory measures will be announced in the near future.

The charges under SEBI's scrutiny include potential harm to public shareholders due to the perceived undervaluation in the pricing of the initial transaction. SEBI suspects that the transaction might have resulted in a loss of shareholder value. Additionally, the investigation covers the differences or discrepancies in the valuation itself.

