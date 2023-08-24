Max Financial Services had 1.12 crore shares or 3.6 percent of the total equity exchange hands in a large trade which took place in the pre-market block window.

Shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 883. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not known. The total transaction size is well over Rs 1,000 crore.

However, CNBC-TV18 had reported in its dealing room chatter on Wednesday that a large deal is likely to take place in the stock in which the promoter entity is likely to be the seller.

This is a developing story.