Max Financial promoter stake sale plans hit a roadblock over multiple reasons: Exclusive

Promoters of the company said that they remain engaged and invested in the company and are looking forward to its growth.

Max Financial's proposed promoter stake sale has hit a roadblock over a mismatch in expectations, people privy to the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Sources said that the Analjit Singh-led promoter group intends to sell only 7 percent out of the 11.45 percent stake. On the other hand, private equity players who are interested in the transaction want to acquire the entire promoter stake as part of the deal.

The promoters, led by Analjit Singh want to retain some stake for potential upside in the future, according to the sources.

Bain Capital, CVC, TA Associates are among the private equity players who are interested in the deal.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to the interested private equity parties who did not offer any comment.

Mitsubishi Sumitomo holds a 21.86 percent stake in Max Financial Services, who is the parent company of Max Life Insurance. Private lender Axis Bank is the co-promoter of Max Life Insurance.

Shares of Max Financial Services are trading 0.3 percent lower at Rs 653.05.