The Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Act 2017 is yet to have a positive impact on women's labor force participation. Out of the ten sectors reviewed, women participation has dropped in more than five sectors since the implementation of the act, says a TeamLease report.

The dipstick survey with 337 employers representing ten sectors (Aviation, BFSI, BPO/ITeS, Ecommerce, Education, IT, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tourism) was included in the study.

The survey was carried out during June and July 2020. Lack of awareness about the act, increase in the cost, and increased burden on fellow employees are some of the fallouts that employers attribute to the act, the report said.

Moreover, time spent on domestic duties, social stigma against women in employment, and the regressive attitude of employers are some of the main reasons cited by women for choosing to stay away from work.

"The act was a very bold and progressive move towards encouraging female workforce participation. However, India is still among the bottom ten countries globally in terms of women's workforce participation. Women's Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for India stands at 20.52 percent in FY 2019-20 compared to 20.71 percent in FY 2018-19," said Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President, and Co-Founder, TeamLease Services.