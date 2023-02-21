Mastercard, Obopay join hands to launch financial inclusion card for farmers, rural communities

The prepaid card, powered by Mastercard's community pass digital infrastructure, will enable farmers to receive the sale proceeds digitally for their crop and spend their earnings to make on purchases even in remote locations with poor or no connectivity.

Mastercard and Obopay on Monday said they are launching a financial inclusion card for smallholder farmers as well as rural communities.

The prepaid card, powered by Mastercard's community pass digital infrastructure, will enable farmers to receive the sale proceeds digitally for their crop and spend their earnings to make on purchases even in remote locations with poor or no connectivity. They would be able to build a transaction history based on their expenditure and income to access customised credit options.

"The prepaid card will work in tandem with the existing Mastercard Farm Pass platform wherein the farmers will be able to receive payments into their prepaid card account, thereby allowing them to use it to transact at local outlets. Farm Pass is part of Mastercard’s broader Community Pass infrastructure," the companies said in a statement.

The statement added that the card is unique as it has the ability to also work offline in remote areas, ensuring rural acceptance of digital payments for buying farm inputs, agriculture equipment, or other essentials. "It will also allow farmers to securely receive and store money in multiple wallets on the card and ensure a consistent user experience across products," the statement said.

Obopay would be linking the online prepaid cards with the digital wallets offline at the backend. “Digital payments can be a game changer for farmers in today’s technologically-driven ecosystem. We are proud to collaborate with Mastercard and develop solutions that will empower farmers in a commercially sustainable way by helping them access online payments and credit,” Shailendra Naidu, CEO, Obopay.

Himanshu Bansal, vice-president, digital and financial inclusion, Mastercard Community Pass, said farmers in remote areas are often stifled by challenges related to connectivity, data speed, and complexities in using digital platforms. "To address these concerns, Mastercard aims to empower them through solutions that are tailored to their needs and ensure transparency in the payments ecosystem. Research has shown that 50 percent users who experience transaction failures during their first digital transaction go back to cash. Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with Obopay to digitally empower farmers and eliminate the credit access challenge," Bansal added.