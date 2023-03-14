Mastek wins new business from people solutions company Dulsco

Mastek’s partnership with Dulsco will unify the latter’s disparate systems with a best of-the-breed staffing and ERP solution, and bring in ultra-resilience for their vast customers.

Leading IT solutions provider Mastek Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has won new business from Dubai-based Dulsco, a people and environmental solutions company, in order to deliver cloud-based person-power solutions.

Mastek said that it would implement an integrated cloud platform to digitally transform Dulsco’s finance, enterprise performance management, supply chain, customer experience, transportation and human capital management functions.

The company added that it would digitally de-complex Dulsco’s back-office operations for sharper business insights, improved productivity, and enhanced business efficiency.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Mastek said, “In a highly competitive workforce market, hiring at scale the right talent at the right place and time is an immense challenge. Mastek’s partnership with Dulsco will unify the latter’s disparate systems with a best of-the-breed staffing and ERP solution, and bring in ultra-resilience for their vast customers.”

Mastek is a turnkey digital engineering and cloud transformation partner that delivers innovative solutions and business outcomes for clients in healthcare and life sciences, retail, manufacturing, financial services and government sectors.

Mastek reported muted numbers in the recently-concluded December 2022 quarter, with revenue growth of 3.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms. The company’s EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin declined 15 basis points to 14.3 percent during the quarter, impacted by higher employee cost, higher travel and lower utilisation.

Shares of Mastek are trading 0.2 percent higher at Rs 1,662.95.