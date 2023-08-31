Mastek says it's closing deals much faster but pricing is still a challenge

CNBC TV18
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashank Desai, VC and MD of Mastek highlighted a notable shift in the company's operational landscape. Desai's revelation centred around the rapid pace at which deals are being closed, marking a significant departure from the trends observed in the past few quarters.

Aug 31, 2023

IT solutions provider Mastek said the company was witnessing a slightly quicker conclusion of deals compared to the preceding quarters. Although the deceleration in deal closures persists, the company is encouraged by the positive trend of reduced waiting times.

“Deal finalisations were slowing down over the last few quarters. This is the first quarter where we are seeing there is some improvement in that, and by improvement, I mean a bit of faster closing of the deals is happening compared to last few quarters," Ashank Desai, VC and MD of Mastek, said during an interaction with CNBC-TV18.
He added that pricing was still under pressure. Clients, he said, are looking at a mix of discretionary projects and are open to more offshoring to bring down costs.
Desai said the company was on track with the commitment it made to growing faster than the industry.
Desai mentioned that Mastek is acquiring Bizanalytica due to its ability to place it within the currently booming market category. This sector is primarily concerned with activities like cloud data migration, crafting strategies for cloud data utilisation, and shifting overall operations to cloud platforms. This specific enterprise holds a prominent position in this field. Nevertheless, the improvement in profit margin will become noticeable in the forthcoming quarters, rather than an immediate effect, he mentioned.
The Mastek stock has experienced a 33 percent increase in value in the year thus far, and for the month of August, it has risen by 13 percent.
